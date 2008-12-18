How To Cut Back Like An Investment Banker

One of the five out-of-work New Yorkers that The New York Post is following on their job search is former HSBC banker Ramon Suazo. In this week’s article, Suazo mentions how he’s cutting costs now that he’s unemployed:



“People still have to eat and go out, but now you go out one to two days a week, instead of three to four. And instead of Mr. Chow, you go to Balthazar’s,” he said.

That’s not really economical behaviour, but who knows? Maybe Suazo has money saved up and is thus still living within his means? But if not, he might want to think about cutting back on those $200 dinners at Balthazar.

