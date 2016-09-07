9 natural ways to cure jet lag

Travelling to far away places is exciting, but the jet lag that often comes with it is not.

Fortunately, there are some simple steps you can take to get rid of your jet lag so that it doesn’t interfere with your vacation itinerary.

The infographic below, created by Expedia, outlines some easy natural fixes.

Getting fresh air, drinking tea, and napping are all things that can help cure your grogginess.

Keep scrolling for more ideas.

