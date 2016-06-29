5 ways to cure an ice cream headache immediately

AP Images Even the president isn’t immune to brain freeze.

Brain freezes are the worst, but who can slow down when cooling off with a delicious scoop of ice cream, or a refreshing poolside frozen margarita?

A brain freeze, scientifically known as sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia, is a brief headache caused by the too quick consumption of cold food and beverages. When something cold touches the roof of the mouth, blood vessels constrict and swell super fast in an attempt to heat your brain, causing the pain.

Instead of wincing the pain away, try these five tricks to get rid of an ice cream headache ASAP.

1. Press your tongue against the roof of your mouth for 10 seconds.

This is the easiest and fastest way to ease a brain freeze. Warming up the roof your mouth will send a message to your nerves to stop constricting.

2. Have a warm chaser.

Like your tongue, warm liquid will effectively heat the roof of your mouth and relax the nerves. It doesn’t need to be hot, just warm enough to restore your mouth to its normal temperature. For added effect, try swishing around the drink before swallowing.

3. Suck on your thumb.

This one may look ridiculous, but your thumb’s heat and the added pressure of sucking will decrease the pain.

4. Cover your mouth with your hands and breathe quickly.

This will trap your warm breath and increase the temperature inside your mouth.

5. Hold the liquid in your mouth for a few seconds before swallowing.

Giving whatever you are eating or drinking a few seconds to warm up will prevent brain freeze… but nobody’s got time for that.

NOW WATCH: The crazy process behind handmade Greek yogurt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.