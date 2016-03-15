Guys, if you're going to wear jeans in warmer weather, you need to know how to do this

Facebook/JCrew The pinroll has several benefits over traditionally cuffed jeans.

Something about warmer weather that makes men want to show off their ankles.

Without much provocation, as soon as the weather is warm enough the jeans start to roll up as if by magic.

If you’re going to jump on the casual-cool bandwagon, we’d like you to at least do it correctly.

Most guys think rolling up their jeans is as simple as folding up the fabric so it lies comfortably above the shoe, but with most pants that will give your silhouette an odd shadow.

The way to fight that is a method called the “pinroll”, which ensures that your jean’s cuff doesn’t flare out in an unsightly way as it sits higher on your leg. Another benefit of the pinroll include showing off your sweet summer kicks.

Step by step, here’s how it’s done:

First, unroll your cuff completely.

Then, fold the inside of your pant’s inseam on top of itself vertically so you have two layers of pant on top of each other. How much fabric you fold over will dictate how slim the cuff is.

Finally, roll up the cuff like you would normally, taking care that the folded-over part stays pinned in place. Voilà.

If you’d rather see it done, here’s a video from GTFan712:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.