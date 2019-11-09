How to crop an image in Photoshop in a few simple steps

Shutterstock To crop an image in Photoshop, you’ll need to use the Crop tool.

You can crop an image in Photoshop by using the Crop tool, which is one of the basic tools in your Tool Palette.

Use the Tool Options to specify details like the photo’s final aspect ratio and orientation.

Drag and resize the crop box, then click the checkmark (or press Enter) when you’re done.

Photoshop makes it easy to crop your images. This is a powerful tool for changing the way a shot is framed – you can use the Crop tool to trim away distracting elements in a photo, or to “zoom in” on the most interesting details.

It can also change the aspect ratio of a photo, or even flip the orientation from portrait to landscape (or vice-versa).

Here’s how to use it.

How to crop an image in Photoshop



1. Open the Photoshop app on your Mac computer or PC.

2. Click the Crop tool in the Tools Palette on the left side of the screen – it looks like two right angles overlapping – or press the keyboard shortcut, C. You should see the crop box appear over your image.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The crop box makes it easy to reframe your photo.

2. If you want the final image to have a specific aspect ratio, you can specify that in the Tools Options at the top of the screen (or bottom if you’re using Photoshop Elements). You can pick a preset aspect ratio, or click “Clear” (or “No Restriction”) to make the crop box “free form,” so you can adjust it manually with your mouse.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can fine-tune your crop using the Tool Options controls at the top of the screen.

3. Use the crop handles in the corners or sides of the crop box to change the size of your crop. If you set a specific aspect ratio, the box will maintain that ratio as you make it larger or smaller. If you cleared the aspect ratio, then you can change the width and height of the box separately.

4. You can also drag the crop box around the image by clicking and dragging inside the crop box.

5. To flip the orientation of the crop from portrait to landscape (or vice versa), click the double arrows in the Tools Options menu.

6. When the image is cropped to your satisfaction, click the checkmark at the top of the screen, or press Enter.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Click the checkmark to keep your edits.

