How to crop a video on your Mac computer using iMovie

Shutterstock You can crop a video on your Mac computer using iMovie, with a few different cropping options.

It’s easy to crop a video on your Mac computer using iMovie.

You’ll have two cropping options for videos – Crop to Fill and Ken Burns – and you can play around with these frames and share your cropped video when finished.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While iMovie is a great tool that comes standard with your Mac, you don’t have to be an expert editor to use it.

One of the easiest and most basic uses is cropping videos. This can come in handy if you want to focus on a certain part of the frame, or if you want to make a vertical iPhone video look better on social media platforms.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to crop a video on a Mac computer using iMovie



1. Open Finder.

2. Click on Applications.

3. Scroll down to iMovie and open it up.

4. Click on File along the top bar, then click on “New Movie.”

5. In the New Movie, you will see a button inviting you to Import Media. Click on that.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Import your video into iMovie.

6. Once you’ve clicked on Import Media, it will pull up access to your computer’s files. Look through until you find the video you want to crop, then click on it. It will be imported into iMovie.

7. Grab the video file and drag it down into the iMovie timeline.

8. Once it is in the timeline and selected, it will show up in the editing box in the right corner.

9. Click on the crop icon, which is represented by two overlapping right angle corners.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider You have two crop options: ‘Crop to Fill’ or ‘Ken Burns.’

10. Within the cropping feature, you have the following two options:

[INDENT-PLACEHOLDER #1]

11. Once you have the crop frames the way you want them, move your cursor over the check mark in the right upper corner. A pop-up saying “Apply Crop Adjustment” will appear.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Apply your crop.

Your iMovie video will now be cropped.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider The crop will be applied to your video.

How to share cropped videos on a Mac



1. Click on File in the top toolbar and then click on “Share.”

2. In the next drop-down menu, click on “File…”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Clicl on ‘File…’ under Share.

3. This will bring up a menu asking if you want to rename your video, accomplished by clicking in the title box.

4. Once you’ve decided on a name, click on “Next.”

5. A pop-up will come up one last time asking where you want to save this file, and to reconfirm the name.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Confirm the name and file location.

6. Click on “Next” and your new cropped video will be saved to wherever you’ve chosen, with the default location being your Mac desktop.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.