I created emoji that look like me, and now I never want to text without them

Christina Sterbenz

A couple weeks ago, my roommate told me about an app called Bitmoji that lets you personalise a set of emoji to resemble yourself.

I immediately downloaded it.

After choosing several options for my appearance (face shape, hair colour and texture, even my own virtual ensemble), an army of emoji twins appeared on my iPhone keyboard.

BitmojiiPhone

I was tickled by how much they look like me — and the variety of emotions they represent.

There’s one for my boyfriend:

BitmojisBitmojis

And one for making plans with my friends:

BitmojisBitmojis

How I feel when they reject me:

BitmojisBitmojis

Oh well, more food for me:

BitmojisBitmojis

When I want to buy everyone drinks, my bitmoji is like:

BitmojisBitmojis

But sometimes, people forget to return the favour.

BitmojisBitmojis

Whatever though.

BitmojisBitmojis

Next time, I’m staying home.

BitmojisBitmojis

Bitmoji has even incorporated pop culture references, turning me into the newest member of the Kardashian clan:

BitmojisBitmojis

And I was always #teamblueandblack.

BitmojisBitmojis

But the app doesn’t forget the classics.

BitmojisBitmojis

Hopefully, Bitmoji keeps adding more. I never want to text without them.

BitmojisBitmojis

Creator Jacob “Ba” Blackstock nailed it when he said: “I really believe Bitmoji is the next level beyond emoji — and what we’re seeing from users is that they’re not looking back.”

