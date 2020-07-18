How to create a Yahoo account in 6 simple steps and gain access to Yahoo Mail, News, and more

Emma Witman
rudi_suardi/Getty ImagesIt’s easy to create a Yahoo account.

In addition to getting your own @yahoo.com email address, maintaining a Yahoo account is a great way to get a personalised feed of breaking news.

From a customisable home page, to web services like Yahoo Answers and Yahoo Notepad, a Yahoo account offers a streamlined ecosystem of features to get the most out of your time on the web.

If you’re new to Yahoo’s services and want to create a Yahoo account, here’s how to get started, using any browser on your Mac or PC.

How to create a Yahoo account

1. Open up your browser of voice and visit the Yahoo homepage.

2. Click “Create an account,” found beneath the sign-in credentials form.

2 How to create Yahoo accountEmma Witman/Business InsiderIn the future, this page is where you’ll sign into your Yahoo account.

3. Fill out all the required fields, including your first and last name, username, password, birthday, and mobile number for two-factor authentication.

3 How to create Yahoo accountEmma Witman/Business InsiderYou’ll want to have some backup email usernames in mind, in case your first choice is taken.

4. Click “Continue.”

5. Select whether to have Yahoo call or text your authentication code to the mobile number you provided.

6. Enter the 5-digit verification code when you’ve received it. Click “Verify” and then “Continue.”

5 How to create Yahoo accountEmma Witman/Business InsiderBe sure to enter your verification code in a timely manner, or it may expire.

You’re all set. When you click “Done,” you’ll navigate back to the Yahoo homepage, where you can access your email in the top-right corner. Alternatively, you can visit the Yahoo Mail login page directly.

