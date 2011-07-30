OnSwipe, The App Alternative, Just Opened Its Public Beta To Anyone With A Blog

OnSwipe, a breakout TechStars NYC company, is helping publishers side-step Apple and create app-like mobile experiences, developer-free.



Today at 2 PM, it is opening its beta to anyone with a blog. “We’ve had interest from tens of thousands of publishers asking when they’ll be able to use OnSwipe,” says Jason Baptiste, the startup’s founder and CEO.

His goal is to have an audience of 1 million+ readers across the mobile publisher network by the end of the summer.

OnSwipe launched last month with partners such as Hearst and The Wall Street Journal. It closed a $5 million Series A from Yuri Milner, Lerer Ventures, Betaworks, and SV Angel.

Have a blog? Here’s how to set up a free OnSwipe account in less than five minutes >>

Want to hear OnSwipe CEO Jason Baptiste speak at IGNITION: Future of Media on Nov. 30-Dec.1 at the Time Warner centre in NYC? Nab your early bird ticket now!

