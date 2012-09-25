'Shareable' Business Cards Are The Only Ones Worth Carrying

Prescott Perez-Fox says business cards should convey the essence of a brand.

Your business card isn’t just a calling card, it’s a snapshot of your brand.”It’s a tiny piece of your personality,” says Prescott Perez-Fox, owner of Starship Design. “Business cards tell a story, and can transmit the essence of your brand. A business card is a sales piece, a sort of mini ad for you and everything you stand for.”



Many will argue the importance of investing in a great business card. A memorable card creates a memorable brand. “If you create a beautiful artifact that is kept rather than thrown away, it will live on,” says Perez-Fox. “In many cases, people will save a great card even after copying the info — they may even give the card to a friend just to experience it.”

The perfect business card is intended to be an experience as much as a source of information. Creating the perfect business card is just a matter of finding the right balance between the two. Taken from experts on the subject, we’ve compiled the most successful tips for creating the perfect business card for your brand.

Make it clean.

It’s essential to create a clean design with readable text and less clutter. A card that looks too busy will hide the message your business is trying to convey, and it will become lost on potential customers. Entrepreneur’s small business encyclopedia suggests using your company’s logo as the basis for the design, making it the biggest element on the card. If making it the biggest isn’t the way you decide to go, you may still want to consider making it the most noticeable.

Ancillary Magnet is a creative and technical solutions company based in Brooklyn that uses a simple design to convey the brand’s signature — the pink elephant — and illustrate the company business cards.

Make it shareable.

When it comes to a memorable design, keep in mind that your card will reach a wider audience if it becomes one that people want to share. This brings us back to the card as an experience. People will share your card if they enjoy the experience of it. Kyle Laser created a business card for his Dallas-based company, Laser Printing, that emulated a Google search result. He estimates that the company signed on up to 10 of their biggest clients based on their business card.

When people remember your business card, they’ll remember your business — and that goes for memorability in design as well as delivery. “A snazzy business card is no good if you hand it out left and right,” says Josh Spiro in his article on Inc. Spiro cites Bonnie Ross-Parker, CEO of The Joy of Connecting as a an example of proper business card distribution technique. Ross-Parker never hands out her business card unsolicited; it is reserved for only quality connections she makes with people she’s met. This preserves the meaning and thought that goes into a great card.

Make it unique.

“A poor quality card can undermine even the best rapport or the most persuasive conversation,” says Spiro. A unique business card will make you, and your business, stand out. You may choose to use some unorthodox materials such as metal, fabric, or glass. You can also experiment with different patterns, textures, colours, and fonts. Emboss it, embellish it, or try a different shape. Don’t be afraid to be a bit ‘out there’, but remember that an out-there design isn’t for everyone. “Depending on what line of work you’re in, and even your personality, you may want a more traditional design,” says Spiro.

InterFUEL Interactive is a social media marketing and web design agency with offices in California and New York that uses a creative and interactive design to ensure that clients remember its brand. InterFUEL president David Holifield showed his card to Inc, explaining that people “interact with [the card] in a way that is unexpected. While a more traditional business card would work, it’s often a missed opportunity to create something memorable.”

