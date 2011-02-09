Create Location Reminders On Your Android Phone

Photo: Android Market

Here’s a great app for forgetful Android users.How-To Geek has a walkthrough of GeoNote, which lets you set reminders based on your location.



For example, you can set your phone to remind you to buy your favourite cereal every time you visit the grocery store or meet with a colleague when you arrive at work.

It’s a nice alternative to setting time-based alerts, just in case you’re running a bit late.

You can download GeoNote here for $1.99 in the Android Market. You can also try the free, ad-supported version.

