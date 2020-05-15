How to create folders in Outlook in 4 simple steps

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto/Getty Images It’s easy to create folders in Outlook to help yourself stay organised.

You can create folders in Outlook in a few simple steps, providing yourself an easy way to keep various files separated and easy to find.

Outlook folders can be used to organise everything from emails to contacts to tasks to your various calendars.

The method used to create an Outlook folder in the most recent 2019 version of the software will work for several older variations of the software as well.

Outlook can become a crowded place fast. You’ve got emails from coworkers, clients, managers, and your direct reports. You might also have four different calendars to manage. And you also have your contacts, messages, and the list goes on.

As in all of life, so too in Outlook: organisation is key. The good news is that in all the recent versions of Outlook, making folders into which you can organise everything from a certain category of email to a batch of notes is as easy as creating a new folder.

Here’s how to create folders in Outlook.

How to create folders in Outlook

1. Open Outlook and log in if needed.

2. On the left menu, click on Mail, Calendars, Contacts, or wherever you want to add the new folder.

3. Right click on the desired location of the new folder (“Sent Items” e.g.) and select “New Folder” from the popup window.

Steven John/Business Insider You can move items into a folder by clicking, holding, and dragging them to it.

4. Right click and type in a name for the folder – added organisation achieved.

Steven John/Business Insider Subfolders within folders create even more opportunity for organisation in Outlook.

And remember that you can always right click on a folder to rename it if you want.

