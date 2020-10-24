iOS 14 allows you to create folders for iPhone voice memos to keep all of your recordings organised – here's how to do it

Maskot/Getty Images

You can create folders for your iPhone voice memos, starting with iOS 14, to organise your recordings if you have many stored on your device.

To create folders, use the “New Folder” icon on the new Voice Memos home page.

New recordings are stored in the current folder when you start recording, but you can also move recordings into folders using a swipe gesture or the “Edit” button at the top of the screen.

The iPhone’sVoice Memos app is a handy tool for easily dictating memos and even capturing interviews and conversations. Until recently, though, there was no way to organise your library of memos. But, starting with iOS 14, you can now create personal folders for voice memos.

How to create folders for iPhone voice memos



1. Open the Voice Memos app on your iPhone.

2. If the app opens to the All Recordings page, with a list of all your memos, tap the arrow at the top left of the page. This will take you to the new home page which displays your folders â€” currently, it will only show one folder: “All Recordings.”

3. Tap the “New Folder” icon at the lower right corner. In the pop-up window, give the folder a name and tap “Save.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can create new folders using the icon at the bottom right of the screen.

You’ve now created an empty folder in the My Folders section of the page, into which you can move existing recordings or make new ones.

How to record new iPhone voice memos in a specific folder



Voice memos are automatically stored in whatever folder is open when you tap the Record button.

If you are on the All Recordings page when you start a recording, you’ll find the completed recording in the All Recordings folder, which always shows all your voice memos regardless of whether you’ve organised it into a different folder.

If you open one of the personal folders and tap “Record,” the memo will be automatically stored in that folder.

How to put iPhone voice memos in folders



You can move memos one at a time or in a group to a personal folder.

To move a single memo from the All Recordings folder:



1. Open the Voice Memos app and go to the All Recordings page, if you’re not already there.

2. Find the recording you want to move and swipe it to the left only until you see the swipe options appear. Don’t swipe all the way, or it will go to the trash.

3. Tap the blue folder icon.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Use the swipe options to move a recording to a specific folder.

4. In the “Select a Folder” pop-up, tap the folder you want to move the recording to.

To move a group of memos from the All Recordings folder:



1. Open the Voice Memos app and go to the All Recordings page, if you’re not already there.

2. Tap “Edit” at the top right of the page.

3. Tap each memo you want to move.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Select the memos you want to move and then use the ‘Move’ button at the bottom left of the screen.

4. Tap “Move” in the lower left corner of the screen.

5. In the “Select a Folder” pop-up, tap the folder you want to move the recording to.

