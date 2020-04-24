How to create a Flipboard magazine with all of your favourite stories, using the mobile app or website

Denys Prykhodov/Shutterstock It’s easy to create new Flipboard magazines.

To create a Flipboard magazine, you’ll want to navigate to your profile on the app or website, where you’ll see the option to make a new one.

After tapping or clicking on the option to create a new magazine, you’ll be asked to choose a category for it.

You can create a new magazine on Flipboard’s mobile app, or in an internet browser.

For years, Flipboard has been a popular app for anyone looking to keep up-to-date on the latest news and trends. However, if you’re subscribed to a number of different topics, your main Flipboard page can quickly become overwhelming.

This is where Flipboard magazines come into play. Magazines are helpful for organising your articles into specific categories, either to read later or share with friends.

You can create a new Flipboard magazine using both the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices, and the website on your Mac or PC. Here’s how.

How to create a Flipboard magazine in the mobile app



1. Open the Flipboard app on your iPhone or Android device and tap on the profile tab at the bottom-right of the screen – its icon looks like the silhouette of a person’s head and shoulders.

2. Tap the “Magazines” heading, and tap the grey box that’s labelled “Make a New Magazine…” This will always appear in the upper-left corner, no matter how many squares you create.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Make a new magazine by tapping the grey square.

3. Choose one of the four category options.

Choose “For a passion” if you’d like to create a magazine that automatically pulls in stories the app thinks you’d be interested in.

Choose “For reading specific sources” if you’d like to limit your magazine to stories from specific outlets.

Choose “For sharing in a group” if you’d like to make a collaborative magazine with others.

Choose “For collecting” if you’d like to pick and choose what goes into the magazine from all sources.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You’ll have a number of different categories to choose from.

4. Every category except for “For a passion” will then ask you to give your magazine a name and a description. You’ll also have the option to make the magazine private.

5. Tap “Create Magazine” when you’re ready, and pick what you want to put in it.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Tap the toggle switch to make your magazine private.

6. This will automatically add the new magazine to your profile page. You can tap on the magazine to open it and view saved stories. Tap on the three dots on the magazine’s thumbnail to edit it.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can edit your magazine at any time.

How to create a new Flipboard magazine on a computer



1. Log onto Flipboard on a Mac or PC, using your browser of choice. From any page, click the pencil icon at the top-right of the screen.

2. Click “Create a Magazine” from the pop-up that appears.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Select the ‘Create a Magazine’ option.

3. Enter a title and optional description in the pop-up. You can also check the box for the magazine to be public or not.

4. Click the red “Save” option when you’re done.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You’ll be able to title and give your magazine a description.

