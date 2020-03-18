PRESENTING: How to create a coronavirus contingency plan for your office to ensure your employees feel safe and supported

Morsa Images/Getty Images An emergency plan can prepare your employees for work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has affected the way people operate. With almost all US states declaring states of emergency, a national emergency, and more than 4,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 92 deaths in the United States, social distancing and remote work has become a new norm. And there are more precautions to take to mitigate the virus’ spread.

Leadership can implement certain strategies, like remote work and heightened office cleanliness, to ensure worker safety in the time of COVID-19. One such way is an emergency contingency plan: a comprehensive set of procedures businesses put in place in case they experience an event that could impact operations or employee well-being.

A contingency plan geared toward this pandemic could include revisiting sick leave policies and enforcing travel restrictions. Here’s a guide to making a plan that will work for your team, according to people with experience devising them.

