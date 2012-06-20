How To Bypass The Default And Create A Custom Password For Your iPad

Give your iPad a thicker layer of security by setting a custom password to access the device. Instead of just setting the standard 4-digit passcode, you can create a custom passcode using the entire keyboard on your iPad.
Watch our quick video tutorial below to find out how you can unlock the full keyboard to create a custom password for your iPad:
Produced By William Wei
And Don’t Miss…
• For Beginners: You Should Know This Basic Trick Using Your iPad Buttons
• It’s Super Easy To Make Music On Your iPad: Here’s How
• Solutions To One Of The Most Common iPad Frustrations
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.