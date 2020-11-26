How to create a Wikipedia page for a person, place, company, or any notable topic

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images Wikipedia makes it easy for an individual or business to build a page with the article wizard.

Anyone can sign up for a Wikipedia account and create a unique article or contribute to an existing one.

Wikipedia has notability and core content requirements it considers before allowing a page to be published, such as the subject’s history of publication in legitimate sources.

To help you create a Wikipedia page, the website provides a helpful widget to walk users through the process of creating and publishing a new article.

Since its launch, Wikipedia has slowly become one of the world’s largest and most popular information sources. Tens of millions of pages worth of information, to be more exact.

Wikipedia’s content is all user-generated, meaning anyone with a registered account can create and publish a new page. Editors then collaborate on these pages, covering various subjects â€” from notable people and places to science and pop culture. Unfortunately, while the platform is open and collaborative, you can’t just create a page for anything.

Wikipedia has notability requirements â€” mainly that the subject of a new page must have been written about in verifiable publications such as books, magazines, or academic journals, and not previously written about on Wikipedia. Your content also must meet Wikipedia’s core content requirements.

Furthermore, once you’ve submitted a draft, it will take up to several weeks to have your article reviewed by an admin for publication. At that point, it will either be confirmed and go live on Wikipedia or be denied. Additionally, you can edit your drafts at any point during this time and must make edits at least once within six months, or the draft will be deleted.

Whether you’re an individual with a few passionate interests or a marketing expert representing a company or brand, if you’re interested in getting into Wikipedia page building, the site has a widget to keep the process simple and straightforward.

Here’s how to use it.

How to create a Wikipedia page

1. To create a Wikipedia.org page, you must have a registered account. Log in or create one.

Note: After you create an account, you will be automatically logged in.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider You will need to create a Wikipedia account to build a page.

2. Check to verify that the Wikipedia page you want to create doesn’t already exist using the search bar.

3. On the search results page for the term you enter, the option to “ask for it to be created” will appear. Click on it to be taken to the Wikipedia article wizard.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Check Wikipedia search results to avoid drafting a page for a topic that already exists.

4. On the wizard, click “Next” to begin creating your page.

Note: Alternately, you can choose to “Practice in the community sandbox,” which is recommended for new users unfamiliar with publishing on Wikipedia.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Wikipedia gives users a chance to practice their page building skills with their ‘community sandbox’ feature.

5. After reviewing and agreeing to notability and other publication requirements, click “Next.”

6. Select the appropriate option to let Wikipedia know if you’re a paid editor, you’re writing about yourself, or someone you know/are close to, or if you’re writing about a subject to which you have no connection.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider You will have to identify yourself so that Wikipedia can verify that you can be a page owner.

7. Enter a name for your draft, then click “Create new article draft.”

8. In the pop-up box that appears, select “Start editing” to begin writing your article in the appropriate field.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider You can also use the visual editor to design your Wikipedia page.

9. When finished with your edits, click “Publish” to save your article to draft.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Being familiar with basic HTML can help you build your Wikipedia page.

