How to create a team in Microsoft Teams to collaborate with your coworkers efficiently

You can create a team in Microsoft Teams using the platform’s desktop and mobile applications.

Creating a team allows you to communicate and interact with a select group of co-workers directly.

Microsoft Teams is an application meant to aid organisations and other groups in organising their work tasks and communication efficiently. Here’s how to create a team in Microsoft Teams using both its desktop and mobile applications.

How to create a team in Microsoft Teams on desktop



If you don’t have a Microsoft Teams account, you’ll need to sign up for one and download the Teams desktop application before you can create a team.

1. Open the Microsoft Teams app and log in.

2. On the left side of the screen, click on “Teams.”

3. Click the “Create team” button.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click ‘Create team.’

4. Click on the button that corresponds to the type of team you wish to create. If you’re not sure which one to pick, just click “Build a team from scratch.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Choose whether you’d like to create a team from scratch or from an existing group or team.

5. Click on the button that represents the privacy settings you want the team to have.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Choose the privacy settings for your team.

6. Type a name and description for your team. When you are finished, click “Create.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Name your team, add a description, and click ‘Create.’

7. To add members to your team, type their contact info (typically their name or email address) into the blank field and click on their information when it appears. When you are finished adding members, click “Add.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Type your teammates’ email addresses into the text box and click ‘Add’ when you’re finished.

How to create a team in Microsoft Teams on mobile



Like the desktop version, you need to sign up for Microsoft Teams and install the Teams mobile application before you can create a team.

1. Open the Microsoft Teams app and log in if prompted to do so.

2. Tap on “Teams” at the bottom of your screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap the ‘Teams’ tab.

3. Tap on the three vertical dots located in the upper right corner of the screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Tap the three vertical dots icon.

4. In the menu that appears, tap “Create new team.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Select ‘Create new team.’

5. Type a name and description for your team and choose the privacy settings you want the team to have. When you’re finished, tap the check mark in the upper right corner.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Enter a name and description, then tap the checkmark.

6. To add members to your team, tap “Enter name or email” and type the name or email address of the person you wish to add. Tap on their information when it appears. Once you are finished adding members, tap on the check mark in the upper right corner of the screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Select your teammates and tap the checkmark in the upper right corner.

