How to create a segment on Strava and compete with others on a particular route

Martin Novak/Getty Images You can create a segment on Strava to follow a particular workout again in the future.

You can create a segment on Strava from any activity you’ve completed on the platform so that you can repeat the route later and even compete with others on that same route.

If you regularly cycle, run, or otherwise exercise on a popular route, a segment likely already exists in Strava.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you use Strava to track your running, cycling rides, swims, walks, hikes, or skis, chances are you spend plenty of time outdoors using the same routes time and time again. You’re also likely to pass other athletes while doing so, especially if you live in a major metropolis or exercise in a highly trafficked area.

If you find yourself wondering how your performance compares to others who follow the same route as you, you can use Strava to create a segment to highlight “a start point, an end point, and a sequence of locations in between.” Strava will not only search to see if a similar segment already exists and if not, but it will also allow you to name your segment and see how others have fared in that area.

Here’s how to create a segment in Strava.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to create a segment in Strava

1. Log into your account via the Strava website on a Mac or PC.

2. From the list of menu options on the top of the screen, click “Training” and then “My Activities.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Tap ‘My Activities.’

3. Scroll down on the list of activities and click on the one you wish to create a segment for.

4. Under “Segments,” see if one already exists for your selected route. If not, click the three dots (…) in the left-hand menu.

5. Click “Create Segment.”

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Click ‘Create Segment.’

6. Use the slider in the top part of the screen to choose the start and ending points of your selected segment.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Choose your segment.

7. Click “Next.”

8. Name your segment something descriptive and choose whether or not you want to make the segment private by clicking the box to check or uncheck as preferred.

Jennifer Still/Business Insider Name your segment.

9. Click “Create.” Your segment is now created.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.