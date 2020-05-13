REMOTE RESOURCES: The best guides to creating a virtual office culture that makes employees feel welcome and part of the team

Zoom Zoom has become a popular tool for employers looking to boost company culture.

Working from home doesn’t mean that you can’t still bond with your coworkers.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced thousands of US companies to go completely remote, but that hasn’t stopped teams from finding creative ways to connect with one another. The process of introducing employees to a company’s culture begins with onboarding, and teams are discovering creative ways to introduce workers to their colleagues from the start.

From Zoom happy hours to virtual retreats, Business Insider compiled a list of some of the most impactful ways companies are building up their office cultures in the age of coronavirus.

Virtual onboarding

Onboarding remote workers:

Slack’s cofounder shares 3 key steps employers should take to onboard remote workers during the coronavirus pandemic

A virtual onboarding guide:

Read the onboarding guide GitLab uses to manage its fully remote 1,200-person staff and ensure new hires thrive from day one

Key tips for successful onboarding:

The best way to onboard a new employee virtually, according to 7 seasoned leaders who’ve managed remote teams for years

Cultivating a great company culture

Transforming in-office culture:

Months of remote work will forever transform traditional office culture. Here are the 5 biggest changes leaders need to get on board with now.

Improving mental health:

3 steps every manager should take right now to help employees feel less lonely and isolated when working from home

What you should (and shouldn’t) expense from home:

What you can expense if you’re suddenly working from home – and what you should definitely not charge to your company card

Hosting a virtual retreat:

An entirely remote health-coaching company hosted a 1,700-person virtual employee retreat to give staff a break and chance to bond – here’s how they pulled it off

Managing remote teams

Training remote managers:

Read the presentation a coding-bootcamp pioneer that’s 10% remote uses to train managers on building a productive distributed workforce

Tools to keep teams happy:

6 CEOs and executives who’ve been managing remote teams for years share the tools they use to keep their employees motivated and happy

Managing large, international teams:

CEOs who’ve lead large remote teams for years reveal the best ways to manage employees when everyone’s scattered across the globe

