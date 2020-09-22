How to create or edit Miis on your Nintendo Switch, to use them in games like 'Super Smash Bros.' and 'Mario Kart'

Ben Gilbert/Business Insider It’s easy to create or edit Miis.

To create a Mii on the Nintendo Switch, head to the System Settings menu.

Miis you create can be used in certain Nintendo Switch games, such as “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.”

Some Switch games, such as “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” let you create Miis within the game itself.

If you were one of the many people that owned a Nintendo Wii, you probably remember Miis. They’re tiny, customisable characters that you can use in all sorts of games â€” in many ways, a precursor to today’s Bitmoji and Animoji.

Although Miis aren’t as front-and-centre anymore as they were on the Wii, you can still create and save Miis on the Nintendo Switch.

Once you make a Mii, you can use it in a variety of ways, including as your user account picture, a racer in “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe,” or a fighter in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.” Up to 100 Miis can be saved to your system.

Here’s how to make or edit a Mii on your Nintendo Switch.

How to create a Mii on your Nintendo Switch



The quickest way to create a Mii â€” and the only way to edit them â€” is through the System Settings menu.

1. From the home screen, go to System Settings â€” it’s the second icon from the right in the bottom toolbar.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Go to System Settings.

2. In the System Settings sidebar, scroll down until you get to the Mii tab.

3. On the right side of the screen, go to Create/Edit a Mii and press A.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider ‘Create/Edit’ should be the only option in the Mii menu.

4. From here, you can either go through the Mii List and select a pre-existing Mii to edit, or select “Create New Mii” in the sidebar. You can also select “Send/Receive” to connect to another nearby Nintendo Switch, and send or receive Mii characters with that other console.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Choose a Mii to edit from your Mii list, or create or receive a new Mii.

5. If you decide to create a new Mii, you’ll have the option to start from scratch, choose a look-alike, or copy a Mii from an Amiibo.

If you start from scratch, you’ll be given a Mii with all the default settings. If you choose a look-alike, you can instead choose a character that looks similar to you, and refine the features from there.

Choosing to copy a Mii from Amiibo requires you to own an Amiibo figurine that a Mii has been saved to.

6. Create your Mii, feature-by-feature. There are several customisable areas of the body to choose from, and you can do them in any order you’d like.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Choose the feature you’d like to edit first.

7. Once you choose a body area, you can use the L and R triggers to edit different aspects of that area. For example, when editing your Mii’s face, you can edit the head shape first, then tab over and edit the cheeks or face lines, then choose the skin colour.

When you’re finished editing a given area, press the B button to go back and choose another.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Use the L and R buttons to navigate the menus.

8. You can also edit the size and placement of some of the features using a slider. The arrows next to the features indicate whether moving the slider makes the feature taller, smaller, wider, narrower, or move it up or down on the face.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider You can use the sliders to change the size or placement of some features.

9. You can also choose the Mii’s “Favourite Colour” â€” this chooses what colour shirt they wear.

10. When you’re finished, press “Done,” then choose a name for your Mii to finish.

Some games, such as “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” have their own Mii creators. These let you create and customise a Mii in the same way, but likely won’t let you edit that Mii afterwards.

Miis you create through those games will be saved to the system. However, Miis you download from the internet likely won’t be.

