How To Create A Killer Social Media Strategy

If your business strategy does not utilise social media, it’s time to get with the program.There is a good chance the online world is already talking about your brand.



Nielsen published some astounding statistics about social networks in June:

“The world now spends over 110 billion minutes on social networks and blog sites. Social networks or blog sites are visited by three quarters of global consumers who go online, which is a 24% increase from last year.”

We spoke with Nicole Melander, PhD, who teaches American University’s MBA course, “Social/New Media and how it can be Applied Effectively to Business.” She has five tips for companies looking to join the conversation.

It is better to be extensive in fewer social networks than to spread yourself thin. According to Melander, this is the most common mistake companies make. “Do an upfront analysis and research where the best places to connect with customers are,” she suggests. “It is best to exert energy into a few social tools then to put little time into many.” If a company builds their brand on fewer networks, it is easier to reinforce them with other marketing. Offline promotions can send customers to one network more effectively than multiple outlets.

Look at your competition. What are they doing online and what networks are they focusing on? Note what works for competitors and avoid their pitfalls.

Decide what voice you want to have in the social space. Some brands choose a strictly professional approach, while others give their posts and tweets a company persona. Determine how you want your company to be perceived and only share information that paints the proper image.

Instate a social media company policy. Tell employees about the company’s social media efforts and get them on board. Each of them is a brand advocate and should join the company’s online community. However, make sure employees know how to contribute appropriately. “You hear horror stories about tweets that provide proprietary information,” Melander warns. “Most people know the difference between an acceptable contribution and an over-share. People don’t always understand the permanence of their social media actions.” Make sure employees are aware and set clear guidelines.

Be Realistic. All businesses should invest resources in social media. They should also be realistic when measuring results. “Measuring social media ROI is squishy,” Melander explains. “It is very difficult to define how one tweet can effect a company’s product in the marketplace.” While there are resources to measure some social media activity, the results of most campaigns are hard to place a finger on. That doesn’t mean that they’re not worthwhile.

Melander believes all businesses need to be utilising social media. “At this point companies don’t have a choice,” she insists. ” They have to play in the arena somehow.” In today’s market, how well they play may be the difference between success and failure.

“The conversation is happening,” she continues, “it’s just a matter of how much a company chooses to participate.”

