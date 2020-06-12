How to create a hyperlink in Microsoft Outlook and link out to websites, emails, and documents in your email messages

Lechatnoir/Getty Images Microsoft Outlook lets users link to content in the body of an email on both the desktop and mobile app.

Hyperlinks allow you to direct recipients to any webpage on the internet, and it’s easy to add them to your Outlook messages.

When creating a hyperlink, it’s helpful to copy the web address that you want to link to before you create the hyperlink, especially if you’re using your phone. But that’s not necessary. You can also type the web address in manually.

Here’s how to create a hyperlink for your Outlook messages, both on the desktop and on the mobile app.

How to create a hyperlink in Outlook on a computer

1. Open your Outlook desktop app.

2. Compose your message in the usual way. When you need to add a link, highlight the text that you want to turn into a hyperlink.

3. Right-click the selected text and choose “Link.” If you prefer, you can click “Insert” at the top of the message window and choose “Link” from the ribbon bar.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider You can choose to open the ‘Insert Hyperlink’ dialog box from the ribbon bar or by choosing it from the context menu.

4. Type or paste the URL in the “Address” box and click “OK.” The hyperlink has been created.

How to create a hyperlink in the Outlook mobile app

1. In the Outlook mobile app, write your email message.

2. Select the text that you want to convert to a hyperlink.

3. In the pop-up menu, tap the arrow on the right to see more options.

4. Tap “Add Link.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider The ‘Add Link’ option is found in the context menu when you select text.

5. Type or paste the URL into the “Link” field and then tap the checkmark at the top right of the screen.

