How to create a group email in Gmail and message important contacts at once

- You can create a group email in Gmail using the label tool in Google’s Contacts page.
- After you create a label with multiple emails, you can add that label to the addressee line in any email message.
- If you are sending an email to a group of people, it’s considered a common courtesy to use the “Bcc” line to hide the email addresses.
- Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.
You can easily create a group email in Gmail (sometimes called mailing lists or distribution lists) and send an email to those contacts with just a couple of clicks. This is convenient because you don’t have to manually add a lot of names in the “To” line of an email every time you need to send a message.
Unfortunately, the process isn’t obvious, so you might not have been able to figure out the steps on your own.
How to create an email group in Contacts
To send a group email, you need to begin by creating the email group using a label in Google’s Contacts. Once you create a label, though, adding all the contacts in the label to the email is simple.
1. Open Google Contacts in a web browser.
2. Hover your cursor over the first contact you want to include in your group, and then click the checkbox to the left of the name when it appears.
3. Check the name of every contact you want to include in the group.
4. When you’re done, click the “Manage labels” button at the top of the page. It’s shaped like a label and is right next to the “Send email” button.
5. In the dropdown menu, click “Create label.”
6. Enter a name for your email group label and click “Save.”
How to create a group email in Gmail
1. Open Gmail in a browser. If Gmail was already open in another browser tab, refresh the page.
2. Click “Compose.”
3. There are two ways to add your email group to this email message. If you remember the name of the label you just created, enter its name in the “To” line. When you see it appear as a suggestion, click it, and all the members you added to the label will appear. If you don’t want to type it, click “To” and, in the pop-up window, click “My contacts.” Then click the name of the label from the list.
4. The group should now be in the email’s “To” line, and you can create and send the email as usual.
If you are sending the email to a group of people who are not close friends, family, or coworkers, it’s common email etiquette to put the email addresses on the “Bcc” line rather than the “To” line, so everyone’s email address isn’t publicly shared.
Related coverage from Tech Reference:
-
How to clear your Gmail cache to fix issues and make the email client run more efficiently
-
How to change your Gmail inbox display in a variety of ways using the ‘quick settings’ menu
-
How to install add-ons to your Gmail account in a desktop web browser, and streamline your workflow
-
How to recover deleted emails in Gmail and move them back to your inbox on a computer or mobile device
-
How to get rid of the Google Meet function in the Gmail mobile app and remove the video-chat icon from your inbox
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.