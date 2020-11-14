How to create a group email in Gmail and message important contacts at once

Lumina Images/Getty Images

You can create a group email in Gmail using the label tool in Google’s Contacts page.

After you create a label with multiple emails, you can add that label to the addressee line in any email message.

If you are sending an email to a group of people, it’s considered a common courtesy to use the “Bcc” line to hide the email addresses.

You can easily create a group email in Gmail (sometimes called mailing lists or distribution lists) and send an email to those contacts with just a couple of clicks. This is convenient because you don’t have to manually add a lot of names in the “To” line of an email every time you need to send a message.

Unfortunately, the process isn’t obvious, so you might not have been able to figure out the steps on your own.

How to create an email group in Contacts



To send a group email, you need to begin by creating the email group using a label in Google’s Contacts. Once you create a label, though, adding all the contacts in the label to the email is simple.

1. Open Google Contacts in a web browser.

2. Hover your cursor over the first contact you want to include in your group, and then click the checkbox to the left of the name when it appears.

3. Check the name of every contact you want to include in the group.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Check the name for each person you want to include in the email group.

4. When you’re done, click the “Manage labels” button at the top of the page. It’s shaped like a label and is right next to the “Send email” button.

5. In the dropdown menu, click “Create label.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Create a new label for this group of emails.

6. Enter a name for your email group label and click “Save.”

How to create a group email in Gmail



1. Open Gmail in a browser. If Gmail was already open in another browser tab, refresh the page.

2. Click “Compose.”

3. There are two ways to add your email group to this email message. If you remember the name of the label you just created, enter its name in the “To” line. When you see it appear as a suggestion, click it, and all the members you added to the label will appear. If you don’t want to type it, click “To” and, in the pop-up window, click “My contacts.” Then click the name of the label from the list.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose the label that includes the email group you want to send a message to.

4. The group should now be in the email’s “To” line, and you can create and send the email as usual.

If you are sending the email to a group of people who are not close friends, family, or coworkers, it’s common email etiquette to put the email addresses on the “Bcc” line rather than the “To” line, so everyone’s email address isn’t publicly shared.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Protect your contact’s email addresses with the Bcc line.

