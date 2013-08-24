9 Entrepreneurs Give Their Best Advice For Building An Amazing Company Culture

This post is part of the “Small Business, Big Ideas” series, in which business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators share their stories of overcoming obstacles and achieving success. “Small Business, Big Ideas” is sponsored by Chase.

See more posts in the series »

A great culture can be the difference between success and failure for any small business. It’s how you attract top talent and make sure they’re fulfilled and working hard.

Building a culture that inspires and unites a team occurs with every hiring and operations decision a leader makes, and if taken lightly, can quickly devolve into chaos and dysfunction.

We’ve collected some of the best advice and stories from our interviews with a few of the brightest founders out there on how to create an amazing culture.

