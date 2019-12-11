How to create a graph in Google Sheets to get a visual display of your data

Shutterstock You can easily create a graph in Google Sheets to accompany your data.

Once added, you can further customise the chart or graph so that it displays the information in the most comprehensible way.

Here’s how to use Google Sheets to create a graph to accompany your spreadsheet.

Spreadsheets can be extremely useful tools in themselves, but at a certain point, all that data can just be too much to process.

That’s when a chart or graph can help clarify things. If you use Google Sheets, you can easily add a chart to your existing spreadsheet in just a few simple steps.

Here’s what you need to know to get it done.

How to create a graph in Google Sheets

Creating a graph in Google Sheets is fairly simple as long as you’re logged into your Google account.

1. Open your Google Sheet, or create a new one by going to sheets.new and inputting your data into a sheet.

2. Select the cells you want to use in your chart by clicking the first cell and holding shift on your Mac or PC keyboard while selecting the other cells you want to include.

3. In the top toolbar, select “Insert” and then “Chart.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Chart’ from the drop-down menu.

4. Your chart or graph will then appear over your spreadsheet. Google Sheets will select whichever chart it deems as the best option for your data. However, you can always change the kind of chart or graph used by clicking the drop-down menu in the chart editor, located on the right-hand side of the screen.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider You can customise your graph using the menu on the right-hand side.

