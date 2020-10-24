How to create a Google Classroom on a computer or mobile device

SOPA Images/Getty Images The Google Classroom logo displayed on a smartphone.

You can create a Google Classroom to virtually manage, collaborate, and track class progress for free using your G Suite or personal Gmail account.

Once you have named the class, click “Create” and begin adding class materials and announcements on the class stream page.

You can add students to your Google Classroom directly or through a class code.

If you’re teaching a class remotely and your organisation has a Google Workspace or G Suite for Education account, you can use the Google Classroom platform to help you stay connected with students.

Google Classroom lets you upload and schedule assignments that appear on a student’s digital calendar and transparently grade work using integrated rubrics and originality reports to avoid plagiarism. You can also communicate with your students’ guardians directly, update them on new class announcements digitally, or meet with students face-to-face with Google Meet.

But before you can do any of that, you’ll need to launch a class. You can create a classroom on your desktop or mobile device through your associated G Suite account in a few quick steps.

For someone to gain access to your Classroom, you’ll need to invite them individually or share a class code with them. These are found in slightly different locations on desktop and iPhone.

Some users may only be allowed to join classes, while others logged in through their organisation’s Google Workspace account may need to reach out to the administrator for permission to create courses. If you ever need help logging into Google Classroom, see “How to log into Google Classroom.”

With a Google Classroom set up, you’re on your way to getting down to the real business of teaching in school, at home, or on the go.

How to create a Google Classroom on a computer

1. Open your web browser and go to classroom.google.com.

2. Click on the “+” sign in the top right.

3. Select “Create class” from the dropdown menu.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider This will begin your class creation process.

4. A window will appear prompting you to name the class and fill out other fields such as “Section,” “Subject,” and “Room.” Fill it out.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider You must name the class to create it, but the other fields are optional.

5. Click “Create” on the bottom right of the popup window.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider You’ve now created a Google Classroom.

6. To share access to the Classroom using the class code, locate it at the top left of the “class stream.”

Sophie Putka/Business Insider Your class code at the top left of the class stream on the desktop.

How to create a Google Classroom on an iPhone or Android

1. Launch the Google Classroom app.

2. Tap the “+” sign on the bottom right of the app’s home screen.

3. Select “Create class” from the menu.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider This will initiate the new classroom process.

4. In the window that appears, name the class and fill out “Section,” “Subject,” and “Room.”

5. Tap “Create” in the top right of the popup window.

6. To find the class code, tap the Settings icon.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider The class code is located within the Settings menu or gear icon at the top right.

7. In the window that pops up, select “Class code” under the “General” heading.

Sophie Putka/Business Insider Find your class code under ‘General.’

