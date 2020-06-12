How to create a folder in Dropbox to keep your files organised on a computer or mobile device

Emma Witman
Alexey Boldin/ShutterstockIt’s easy to create folders on Dropbox.

Not only does Dropbox make it possible to share, back up, and store files, it also makes it easy to group those files into different folders so you can keep them organised and easy to find.

Here’s how you can create folders in Dropbox, whether via your desktop or the mobile app.

How to create a folder in Dropbox from a desktop

1. Go to the Dropbox website with your preferred web browser and sign into your account. You’ll be directed to your personal Dropbox account home page.

2. Click “New folder,” which can be found on the right side of your home page.

1 How to create a folder in DropboxEmma Witman/Business InsiderYou can find the ‘New folder’ option on your main account page.

3. Name and choose a location for your folder. You can create a new folder for your general Dropbox account, or you can click a folder you’ve already created to make a folder within a folder.

4. Click “Create” and you’re all done.

3 How to create a folder in DropboxEmma Witman/Business InsiderYou can name your folder as well.

You’ll be taken to the new folder, where you can create and upload files to add.

How to create a folder in Dropbox from the mobile app

1. Download the Dropbox mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store if you haven’t.

2. Open the Dropbox app and sign in.

3. From the home screen, click “Create” in the bottom-centre of the screen.

4. Select “Create Folder” at the bottom of the options list.

6 How to create a folder in DropboxEmma Witman/Business InsiderSelect ‘Create Folder’ at the bottom of the options menu.

5. Name the folder, and if you’d like, you can then choose a location within an existing folder by opening that folder and tapping “Set Location” in the bottom right corner.

Emma Witman/Business InsiderFolders you create on one device will appear automatically on both.

6. Tap “Create.”

You’ll be taken to the empty folder, where you can start adding and uploading files from your mobile device.

