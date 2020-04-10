How to create a BlueJeans meeting on your computer in 3 simple steps

BlueJeans You can create a BlueJeans meeting in a few steps.

It’s easy to create a BlueJeans meeting to connect with others virtually.

The process of creating a BlueJeans meeting only requires three simple steps.

Online platforms like BlueJeans are making remote video conferencing more user-friendly than ever. In our globalized economy, the ability to conduct web-based video conferencing is a great outreach tool to have in your arsenal.

Whether your goal is to disseminate information to a global audience, or connect a small team of remote workers, here’s the three steps to create a BlueJeans meeting.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to create a BlueJeans meeting

1. Launch the BlueJeans desktop app on your Mac or PC. Note that You can find your hardware’s compatible BlueJeans desktop app at bluejeans.com/downloads.

2. Click “Start” in the top left corner to create a meeting with audio and video, or tap the arrow to the right of the “Start” button for additional options, like sharing your screen only – no shared audio or video.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Click ‘Start’ to create a meeting.

3. A unique link to the meeting will appear under the words “Share the link to invite other people.” Copy and paste the link to send it to your meeting invitees.

Emma Witman/Business Insider The invite link is unique to this meeting, and others can join via the link from both their mobile devices or desktops.

