How to create a BlueJeans meeting on your computer in 3 simple steps

Online platforms like BlueJeans are making remote video conferencing more user-friendly than ever. In our globalized economy, the ability to conduct web-based video conferencing is a great outreach tool to have in your arsenal.
Whether your goal is to disseminate information to a global audience, or connect a small team of remote workers, here’s the three steps to create a BlueJeans meeting.
How to create a BlueJeans meeting
1. Launch the BlueJeans desktop app on your Mac or PC. Note that You can find your hardware’s compatible BlueJeans desktop app at bluejeans.com/downloads.
2. Click “Start” in the top left corner to create a meeting with audio and video, or tap the arrow to the right of the “Start” button for additional options, like sharing your screen only – no shared audio or video.
3. A unique link to the meeting will appear under the words “Share the link to invite other people.” Copy and paste the link to send it to your meeting invitees.
