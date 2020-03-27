How to create a BlueJeans account in 5 simple steps

- You can easily create a BlueJeans account, which will automatically sign you up for a free trial of the service.
- BlueJeans offers cloud-based video conferencing and online meetings across a variety of platforms.
- After your free trial ends, you’ll need to subscribe to one of BlueJeans’ monthly subscription packages.
As more and more people are working from home, many businesses are starting to take their meetings online. Some are flocking to BlueJeans, a cloud-based online video conferencing service that allows one-on-one calls as well as group meetings. BlueJeans also has a live streaming feature and offers a free trial before requiring users to sign up for a monthly subscription-based package.
Creating a BlueJeans account will automatically sign you up for the free trial; it’s not possible to sign up for the service without doing so. However, the actual signup process is easy and you can cancel your account anytime during the free trial period without being charged.
Here’s how to create a BlueJeans account.
How to create a BlueJeans account
1. On your device’s web browser, visit the BlueJeans website at BlueJeans.com.
2. In the upper right-hand corner of the screen, click on “Try for Free.”
3. On the account creation page, fill in the form with your relevant info including name, business email address, phone number and company size. You should also choose which BlueJeans services you want to trial: Meetings, Rooms, and/or Events.
4. Click “Submit.”
5. You will then be sent an email containing a link you will need to click on to complete your registration. From there, you’ll be able to get started using BlueJeans.
