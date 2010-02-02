The Secrets To A Killer Elevator Pitch

“Give me your pitch.”This statement precedes the few precious seconds where a potential investor is focusing all of his attention on you.

For you, the entrepreneur, it’s a green light to let loose about your amazing idea that’s going to change the world. (And make a ton of money for both of you.)

But a delivery that fails to immediately capture that investor’s attention could prevent your idea from ever seeing the light of day — no matter how awe-inspiring it actually is.

An engaging and convincing elevator pitch can be just as important as the product itself. Don’t mess it up.





The hook!

Immediately engaging your audience with a great hook is invaluable.

Daniel Vannoni, Managing Director of the MIT 100k Entrepreneurship Competition (which features a special ‘Elevator Pitch Competition’), says you shouldn’t underestimate the power of the entertainment factor. He remembers how one student, pitching a new treatment for prostate cancer that minimized the side effects caused by other treatments, started her speech with, ‘Harrison Ford is almost 70 years old… wouldn’t it be a shame if Indiana Jones couldn’t get it up in his next movie?‘

That attention-grabbing hook, backed up by a good product, won her the audience vote for best pitch.

Photo: Philandthehounds (Flickr)















State your mission

content=”State your mission clearly, being specific without going into extraneous details.

Nate Westheimer, Co-founder and VP Product of AnyClip, shares his strategy for pitching AnyClip: ‘[We] almost always start by stating our mission, ‘To index every film ever created so people can search for and find any moment from any film.’ From there, most people understand the scale and importance of our project, so our work is done.'”















ONLY hit the highlights

content=”Now is not the time to explain how your product works on a technical level. You should only hit the high points — you can deal with the specifics after the investor is interested.

‘Too often people try and cram every bit of information into small amount of time, leaving folks with their head spinning and no time to ask questions,’ Westheimer says.

‘An elevator pitch is about striking a balance between clear information and pointed interest. You should be able to give enough information in one or two sentences, for someone to know exactly what you do; and if your company is a fit for that person, he or she should be left directing the conversation, asking pointed question for more details.’

Photo: Mykl Roventine (Flickr)















What makes you different?

content=”If your product is totally new, explain how it fills an unmet need in the market.

And if you’re simply improving on an existing idea or model, explain how you’re better than the competition.

In a post for BNet, Robert Pagliarini, author of Your Other 8 Hours, says answering the following question is a must: ‘What is your competitive advantage? … you need to effectively communicate how your company is different and why you have an advantage over them. A better distribution channel? Key partners? Proprietary technology?’

Photo: anyjazz65 (Flickr)















Back it up with specific, relevant data points

content=”Demonstrate your product’s awesomeness with specific, relevant data points.

Westheimer says that, with AnyClip, film executives often ask how the product will affect their business. ‘We hit them back with another single sentence, ‘When users can share the moments they’re most passionate about, EST (electronic sell through) increases by X per cent.”

Know the data that matters to investors and show it off.“















Keep it under 60 seconds

content=”The average focused attention span (the time spent focusing on one thing that attracts attention before moving on to something else) of an adult is around 8 seconds, Wikipedia says. After that, ‘it is likely that the person will look away, return to a previous task, or think about something else.’

Your pitch should be under 60 seconds. In the MIT 100k, participants are given exactly one minute to pitch the audience and panel of judges; when the timer hits ‘zero’, they’re cut off.”















"Pitch yourself, not your idea"

content=”It’s more effective to talk about your team’s talent and what you’ve already done, over an intangible concept.

‘The reality is ideas don’t matter that much,’ writes Chris Dixon, co-founder of Hunch and personal investor in many successful startups. ‘What you should really be focused on… is pitching yourself and your team. When you do this, remember that a startup is primarily about building something… The story you should tell is the story of someone who has been building stuff her whole life and now just needs some capital to take it to the next level.'”















Confidence, confidence, confidence

content=”Vannoni cites confidence as one of the most important secrets to a killer pitch. Your confidence in your product (as long as it’s backed up by reality, too) is crucial for convincing others that it’s worth their time.

Image: scottfeldstein (Flickr)















Confidence comes from lots of practice

content=”As most recently demonstrated by Google, few things perfect a presentation more than practice.

And a great pitch can always get better. Learn from experience and feedback, and adapt for changes in your mission or business plan. ‘Over time, always be on the listen for phrases that you think could make your elevator pitch more clear… then test it out. Every once in a while you will probably benefit by starting from scratch because things always change: you, your business, your goals, and your clients’ needs,’ an article from DumbLittleMan suggests.

“















Use the same tactics in print

content=”Pitching someone via e-mail or other written word? Use the same tactics in print.

Babak Nivi, co-author of Pitching Hacks, offers some great guidelines for a written pitch on his blog.”















But perhaps the best thing you can do happens before you even pitch

content=”Chris Dixon tells us the best thing you can do to make your pitch successful is get involved in the startup community before you start pitching.

Engaging in online discussions, writing insightful blog posts, and participating in the relatively small startup community can earn you a ‘strong presence’ that gets you noticed by potential investors.

Indirectly building relationships with investors (without pitching them) will give you a better platform for success, Dixon says. If they already respect you and know who you are, they’ll be more likely to pay attention when you formally pitch your business.”















Starting a company? Don't miss…

15 books every entrepreneur should read >













