How To Crack The Case: Police Follow The Pizza To Robber's House

Some of the evidence has been eaten… Photo: Getty

A thief who robbed a pizza delivery man in the New South Wales country town of Goulburn has been caught after police found a slice of the proceeds of his crime on his doorstep.

The attack occurred at around 11.30pm last night outside a home on Towrang Avenue and Manar Street, Goulburn. (The city is also home to the NSW Police Force Academy).

The 37-year-old pizza delivery man was approached by a man armed with a knife, who allegedly demanded money and a mobile phone. The thief ran from the scene with cash, the phone and pizzas.

After establishing a crime scene, police began to search the area and found the clue that cracked the case wide open – a pizza slice outside a nearby house.

They spoke to the 26-year-old resident, then searched the house, allegedly finding pizza boxes, a knife and the cash.

The hapless pizza thief was charged with armed robbery – but not destroying evidence after eating the pizza – and additional unrelated offences. He was refused bail to appear in Goulburn Local Court today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.