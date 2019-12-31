How to copy your screen on a Windows computer in 2 ways, to take a full or partial screenshot

Shutterstock It’s possible to copy your screen on a Windows computer in two main ways.

You can copy your screen on Windows – essentially taking a screenshot – in two different ways.

To copy all of your screen on Windows, you can use the PrintScreen button on your keyboard to quickly take a screenshot.

To copy a portion of your screen on Windows, you can use the Snipping tool and easily save the image file.

Sometimes it’s very useful to be able to copy a snapshot or image of your Windows computer.

You can do this by using either the Snipping tool or PrintScreen. While the Snipping tool will create a separate file and make it easier to save, you’ll need to open the tool first.

Alternatively, you can copy the whole screen quickly by pressing the PrintScreen button. The drawback to using PrintScreen is that it only saves an image to your clipboard, which you then have to paste if you want to look at and save it.

Here’s how to copy your screen in both ways.

How to copy the screen on Windows using PrintScreen



1. PrintScreen is a button on your keyboard, likely labelled in one of these ways: “PrtSc,” “PrtScn,” or “PrntScrn.”

2. To just copy the current active window, hit Alt+PrintScreen.

3. To copy the entire screen, hit PrintScreen.

4. To edit and save your copy, open an Office program, or any program that will similarly allow you to paste an image. In this case, I’ve chosen to open a new email in Outlook. Paste the image by either right-clicking and selecting paste, or simply hitting Ctrl-V on your keyboard.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider After use PrintScreen, you’ll have to paste the image into a different program.

5. Now you can edit the image or just right click it and save.

How to copy part of your screen on Windows using the Snip tool



1. Click on your Start menu.

2. Scroll and click on the Snipping Tool.

3. This will bring up the Snipping Tool pop-up and add a gauzy filter over the whole screen. You will also see your mouse cursor represented as a plus sign.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider The Snipping tool will appear on your screen.

4. Position it at the upper left corner of whatever you want to cut and copy.

5. Holding down on the mouse, drag to form a rectangle that seems to cut through the gauzy filter. This will be what you copy.

6. When you let go, the portion you snipped will appear in a new image pop-up.

7. Click on “File” in the top of the Snipping Tool pop-up and scroll down to “Save As” if you want to save it.

