How to copy a formula in Microsoft Excel using a Mac or PC

- You can copy a formula on Excel in a few simple steps.
- Whether you are copying the formula to move to another workbook or for your own records, the process is seamless.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Titans of Microsoft Excel know the importance and prevalence of using formulas in the program. Formulas in Excel allow users to add and subtract, find the average, median, and much, much more – a staple of the program, really.
And even if you are an Excel beginner, copying formulas in the program for transfer to another worksheet or just for your personal records, is simple and can be done by just a few clicks of your keyboard.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Microsoft Office (From $US149.99 at Best Buy)
MacBook Pro (From $US1,199.99 at Best Buy)
Lenovo IdeaPad (From $US299.99 at Best Buy)
How to copy a formula on Excel using a Mac or PC computer
Launch Excel from your Mac or PC computer. On your Mac, you can also find the program by opening the Finder app, then selecting “Applications” from the left menu, and clicking “Microsoft Excel.”
1. Open a saved workbook or create a new one.
2. Select the cell where there’s a formula.
3. In the formula bar at the top, select the formula by double clicking on it.
4. Copy the formula by holding “command” + “C” on your Mac or “Ctrl” + “C” on your PC keyboard. You can also use the menu at the top and select “Edit” then “Copy.” The formula will now be copied to your clipboard.
5. Open the workbook where you want to paste the formula. In this example we will paste the formula on a new sheet in the existing workbook.
6. Select the cell where you want the formula to go.
7. Hold “Command” + “V” on your Mac or “Ctrl” + “V” on your PC keyboard or use the menu at the top and select “Edit” then “Paste.”
8. Tap “Enter” on your keyboard to apply the formula.
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
- embed type
- product
- oEmbedUrl
- html
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to remove duplicates in Microsoft Excel to clean up data in individual or multiple columns
-
How to create a drop-down list in Excel to manage data and prevent mistakes
-
How to move columns in Microsoft Excel to organise your spreadsheet data
-
How to hide and unhide rows in Microsoft Excel in 2 different ways
-
How to remove blank rows in Microsoft Excel to tidy up your spreadsheet
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.