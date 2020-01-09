How to easily copy and paste on your Android phone or tablet

Henry Nicholls/Reuters It’s simple to copy and paste on an Android phone or tablet.

You can copy and paste text on an Android device with just a few quick taps.

iPhone users will be able to transition to copying and pasting on Android with ease, as the two platforms use almost the exact same process.

To copy a website’s address on your Android phone or tablet, you just tap and hold on a URL or hyperlink for a second or two.

If there’s one feature of the modern world that’s made life dramatically easier, it’s the ability to copy and paste text.

Long gone are the days when you had to manually retype everything. Copy and paste is now available on nearly every device – including your Android phone or tablet.

However, figuring out how to copy and paste on an Android device can be confusing at first. Luckily, it’s a simple process.

Here’s how to do it.

How to copy and paste on an Android device



If you have experience copying and pasting text on an iPhone, you’ll likely find these steps familiar. It’s essentially the same process.

1. Find the text you want to copy and hold a finger down on any word in that text.

2. Two blue bubbles will appear. Drag the two text bubbles as far left, right, up, and down as you wish to highlight the text you want to copy. You can also hit “SELECT ALL” to highlight all of the text and images on the page.

3. Tap “COPY” from the pop-up menu to copy everything you’ve highlighted.

Steven John/Business Insider Highlight the text you’re looking to copy, then tap ‘COPY.’

4. Navigate to the place you want to paste the copy (an email, e.g.) and tap and hold in any area where text can be entered.

5. Tap “PASTE” when the pop-up menu appears.

Steven John/Business Insider Some places will let you paste as ‘plain text,’ which will remove all the formatting from what you’ve copied.

If you’re trying to copy the URL of a website you’re on or a hyperlink in text, the process is much easier. You don’t have to highlight anything – the URL will be copied automatically when you tap and hold your finger on it in the address bar at the top of your browser, or if you tap and hold on a hyperlink.

Steven John/Business Insider Tap and hold on a URL or hyperlink to copy it.

And that’s it – you’re now ready to copy and paste on Android devices.

