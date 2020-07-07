How to copy or duplicate a PowerPoint slide and put it anywhere in your slideshow

PixieMe/Shutterstock It’s easy to copy slides in PowerPoint.

You can copy a slide in the PowerPoint app or online version, and then paste it somewhere else in the slideshow.

To copy a PowerPoint slide, you just need to right-click it, or open the “Home” menu.

You can also use PowerPoint’s “Duplicate” function, which will create a copy of a slide automatically, without having to paste anything.

Copying a slide in PowerPoint takes only a few clicks, whether you choose to do so in a web browser or in the app.

Additionally, you can also choose to directly duplicate a slide, which eliminates the need to click again to paste. The “Duplicate” option will create a copy of the slide, right behind its original.

Here’s how to do copy or duplicate in either version of PowerPoint on your Mac or PC.

How to copy a slide in



PowerPoint



‘s online app



1. Open Office365 in any internet browser, and log into your account.

2. Open a PowerPoint presentation by selecting one from the “Recent” list or other tabs. You can also click “Start new” below the plus sign icon, followed by “Presentation.” Additonally, you can click “PowerPoint” from the options at the top.

3. Once your presentation is open, you can right-click on any slide in the left sidebar, and then select “Copy.” You can select multiple slides at once by holding Copy or Command on your keyboard as you click.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Right-click to copy a slide.

4. Right-click again in a different spot on the sidebar and click “Paste” to paste the slide you copied. Pasting in the grey space at the bottom will copy the slide to the end of your slideshow. If you right-click and click “Paste” in the space in between two slides, you can insert the copied slide there instead,

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can paste the slide anywhere.

5. You can also select “Duplicate Slide” instead of “Copy.” This eliminates the need to right-click again to paste, as it automatically creates a copy of the slide or slides selected. Slides will immediately appear in order, directly behind their originals.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can duplicate one or many slides at once.

You can also select slides, and then find the Copy, Paste, and Duplicate options by clicking the clipboard icon at the top of the screen. If you don’t see it, make sure you’re in the “Home” tab.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Choose an option from the clipboard menu.

How to copy a slide in the



PowerPoint



desktop app



1. Open a PowerPoint presentation on your Mac or PC.

2. Right-click on a slide in the left sidebar to copy it. You can also press Command + C or Ctrl + C on your keyboard. If you hold down Command or Ctrl, you can click multiple slides to select them all at once.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider The steps in the PowerPoint desktop app are nearly the same.

3. Right-click in the space between slides or the blank area at the end of a presentation to paste. You can also use Command + V or Ctrl + V.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider You can paste between slides or after them.

4. When you right-click on the original slide to be copied, you can also choose the “Duplicate Slide” option instead. The keyboard shortcut for this is Shift + Command + D, or Shift + Ctrl + D. This eliminates the need to right-click again to paste, and instead immediately creates a copy directly behind the selected slide.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider A duplicated slide will show up behind the original.

5. You can also access any of these options on the far left side of the “Home” tab. Click the page icon to copy the selected slide, or click the small arrow next to it to choose between “Copy” or “Duplicate.” The “Paste” clipboard icon appears next to these options.

