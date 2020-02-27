How to copy a Google Sheet on your computer in 3 different ways

- You can easily copy a Google Sheet into a new or existing spreadsheet with a few clicks on your desktop.
- You can either right-click on the sheet that you’d like to duplicate or select “Edit” from the top menu bar.
- You use basically the same method to copy a Google Sheet on either a Mac or PC.
It’s easy to duplicate a Google Sheet and copy it onto a new spreadsheet or an existing one.
Google Sheets is a great way to create and share spreadsheets with friends, family, and coworkers. Depending on your project, you may find it helpful to copy a sheet onto a new or existing sheet.
Here’s how to copy a Google Sheet in two ways.
How to copy a Google Sheet into a new or existing Google spreadsheet
1. With a Google Sheet open, right-click on a sheet name at the bottom of the document and select “Copy” from the menu.
2. Select either “New spreadsheet” or “Existing spreadsheet.” If you select “Existing spreadsheet,” select the sheet from your Drive and then click “Select.”
3. Once your sheet has been copied, a pop-up will appear. Click “Open spreadsheet” to view the copied spreadsheet or the green “OK” to view it later.
How to duplicate a Google Sheet on your computer
1. Open Google Sheets on your Mac or PC and open the spreadsheet that you want to copy.
2. Right-click on a sheet name at the bottom of your document and select “Duplicate” from the pop-up menu.
3. This will immediately create a copy of the sheet, labelled as such, with all of the original contents.
