How to copy a Google Sheet on your computer in 3 different ways

STEFANY LUNA DE LINZY/Shutterstock You can copy a sheet from Google Sheets into an existing or new document.

You can easily copy a Google Sheet into a new or existing spreadsheet with a few clicks on your desktop.

You can either right-click on the sheet that you’d like to duplicate or select “Edit” from the top menu bar.

You use basically the same method to copy a Google Sheet on either a Mac or PC.

It’s easy to duplicate a Google Sheet and copy it onto a new spreadsheet or an existing one.

Google Sheets is a great way to create and share spreadsheets with friends, family, and coworkers. Depending on your project, you may find it helpful to copy a sheet onto a new or existing sheet.

Here’s how to copy a Google Sheet in two ways.

How to copy a Google Sheet into a new or existing Google spreadsheet



1. With a Google Sheet open, right-click on a sheet name at the bottom of the document and select “Copy” from the menu.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Copy to a new or existing spreadsheet.

2. Select either “New spreadsheet” or “Existing spreadsheet.” If you select “Existing spreadsheet,” select the sheet from your Drive and then click “Select.”

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Copy either to an existing or new spreadsheet.

3. Once your sheet has been copied, a pop-up will appear. Click “Open spreadsheet” to view the copied spreadsheet or the green “OK” to view it later.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open the spreadsheet.

How to duplicate a Google Sheet on your computer



1. Open Google Sheets on your Mac or PC and open the spreadsheet that you want to copy.

2. Right-click on a sheet name at the bottom of your document and select “Duplicate” from the pop-up menu.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider Open the menu and click ‘Duplicate.’

3. This will immediately create a copy of the sheet, labelled as such, with all of the original contents.

Marissa Perino/Business Insider A copy of your sheet.

