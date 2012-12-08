Here's How To Cook Like Dennis Crowley, Randi Zuckerberg, And Other Techies

Rob Hayes, Partner at First Round Capital

“The Startup Chef” cookbook, which just launched today, shows a more personal side of the people who power the tech community.It features recipes from Dennis Crowley of Foursquare, Daniel Ek of Spotify, and 75 other prominent founders, investors, and writers in the tech industry.



Contributors even wrote a personal backstory to accompany their respective recipes.

“[The cookbook] shows a side of the tech community that you don’t really get to see that much, especially if you’re not in the Valley,” the book’s co-creator Maya Baratz tells Business Insider.

Baratz, a product executive at ABC News, and Hunter Walk, a product executive at YouTube, started this project about two months ago to help raise money for charities aiming to end hunger (No Kid Hungry) and to help those affected by Hurricane Sandy (Rockaway Plate Lunch Project).

“We thought maybe we could get a handful and we were really quite floored with the fact that we got 75 recipes,” Baratz said.

Some of the recipes include “Eggnog Cinnamon Chip Scones” from Randi and Donna Zuckerberg, “mum Crowley’s Sausage Soup”, a family recipe for Italian pasta sauce from GroupMe founder Steve Martocci, and chocolate chip cookies from Union Square Venture partner Fred Wilson and his wife, Joanne.

Since it’s an e-book, Baratz says they will continue to update the book with more recipes. Anyone who is interested in submitting a recipe can fill out the online form.

