Top NYC Chef Explains How To Cook A Perfect Steak

For Porter House New York chef and managing partner Michael Lomonaco, preparing steak is a blend of art and science.



State-of-the-art cooking facilities at the restaurant’s prime Manhattan location in the Time Warner centre include a broiler that can reach 1800º F (most consumer grills max out around 500-600° F) and a high quality dry ageing locker for the meat.

The sophisticated set up allows Chef Lomonaco and his team to keep and cook their meat with exacting accuracy but that’s only one half of the equation.

The art of proper steak preparation isn’t just about the grill. It involves choosing the right cut for the right kind of meal, prepping the steak properly, and carefully attending to it as it cooks. Getting a steak to medium-rare or your preferred doneness isn’t always an exact science (particularly if you aren’t planning to use a meat thermometer) but there are some tricks to help you get it right.

Watch below as Chef Lomonaco explains the properties of different cuts of meat and how to choose them, the best way to get your meat ready, and some tips on how to grill them to perfection.

Produced by Daniel Goodman and Kamelia Angelova

