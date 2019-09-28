How to convert a PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides in 2 different ways

- It’s possible to convert a PowerPoint to Google Slides in two different ways.
- While Microsoft PowerPoint is still preferred by many for individual work, you can convert your presentation to Google Slides if you need to collaborate on a group project.
Google Drive has revolutionised group work, providing tools that multiple people can create and edit simultaneously.
However, many people still prefer to use the Microsoft suite of products when working alone. This can be problematic if you’re using Microsoft PowerPoint to create a presentation, but then want to share it with others to provide feedback or make changes.
Luckily, converting PowerPoint presentations to Google Slides – the PowerPoint equivalent – can be accomplished in a few ways, and the process is easy and simple.
Here’s how to do it.
How to convert a PowerPoint to Google Slides by importing a PowerPoint presentation
1. Open Google Drive.
2. Select “New” in the upper left-hand corner of the screen.
3. Select “Upload File.”
4. Select the desired PowerPoint presentation.
5. After uploading, right click and select “Open with,” then select “Google Slides.”
6. Select “File.”
7. Select “Save as Google Slides.”
How to convert a PowerPoint to Google Slides by importing PowerPoint slides
1. Go to Google Drive.
2. Select Slides.
3. Open a “Blank” presentation.
4. In a new Presentation, select “File,” then “Import Slides.”
5. Upload the PowerPoint file.
6. Select the newly-converted Slides.
