How to convert a PowerPoint presentation to Google Slides in 2 different ways

Google Drive has revolutionised group work, providing tools that multiple people can create and edit simultaneously.

However, many people still prefer to use the Microsoft suite of products when working alone. This can be problematic if you’re using Microsoft PowerPoint to create a presentation, but then want to share it with others to provide feedback or make changes.

Luckily, converting PowerPoint presentations to Google Slides – the PowerPoint equivalent – can be accomplished in a few ways, and the process is easy and simple.

Here’s how to do it.

How to convert a PowerPoint to Google Slides by importing a PowerPoint presentation

1. Open Google Drive.

2. Select “New” in the upper left-hand corner of the screen.

3. Select “Upload File.”

E1Peter Aitken/Business InsiderChoose to upload a new file.

4. Select the desired PowerPoint presentation.

5. After uploading, right click and select “Open with,” then select “Google Slides.”

E2Peter Aitken/Business InsiderAfter you upload your PowerPoint, open it with Google Slides.

6. Select “File.”

7. Select “Save as Google Slides.”

E3Peter Aitken/Business InsiderSave your PowerPoint in Google Slides.

How to convert a PowerPoint to Google Slides by importing PowerPoint slides

1. Go to Google Drive.

2. Select Slides.

E4Peter Aitken/Business InsiderGo to Google Slides.

3. Open a “Blank” presentation.

E5Peter Aitken/Business InsiderCreate a blank Google Slides presentation.

4. In a new Presentation, select “File,” then “Import Slides.”

E6Peter Aitken/Business InsiderClick Import slides and then upload your PowerPoint.

5. Upload the PowerPoint file.

6. Select the newly-converted Slides.

