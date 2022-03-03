Search

How to convert a PNG image file to JPG on a Mac computer using the Preview app

Ryan Ariano

Macbook Air
It’s easy to convert a PNG to JPG on your Mac computer by reformatting the file type. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The most universal graphic file type is the JPEG, also at times represented as JPG.

Many images and graphics, however, come in a PNG format — most notably screenshots. Luckily, with the Preview program that comes with your Mac computer you can convert a PNG to a JPEG.

Here’s how to do it.

How to convert a PNG to a JPG on your Mac computer

1. Open your PNG file with Preview. It should be the default image viewer on your Mac — but you can also right click on the file, scroll down to Open With, and then select Preview.

2. Once the image is open, click on File from the top toolbar, scroll down, and click on Export… to bring up a pop-up window where you can change the file type.

Screenshot of the File menu inside Preview with the Export option highlighted.
Click on Export under File. Kyle Wilson/Insider

3. Click on the Format drop-down — it should still be PNG — and you will get a list of all the formats you can change the file to.Select JPEG and click Save.

Screenshot of the Format drop-down menu.
Switch the file type to JPEG. Ryan Ariano/Insider
Screenshot of the Mac file Info panel.
You can see your file type and other information here. Ryan Ariano/Insider

More From Business Insider Australia

About the Author
Ryan Ariano