How to convert a PNG image file to JPG on a Mac computer using the Preview app

It’s easy to convert a PNG to JPG on your Mac computer by reformatting the file type. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can convert a PNG file to a JPG (or JPEG) on your Mac computer in just a few steps.

Converting a PNG to JPG can be done in the File menu of the Preview app.

Select Export, pick JPEG as the file type, and click Save.

The most universal graphic file type is the JPEG, also at times represented as JPG.

Many images and graphics, however, come in a PNG format — most notably screenshots. Luckily, with the Preview program that comes with your Mac computer you can convert a PNG to a JPEG.

Here’s how to do it.

How to convert a PNG to a JPG on your Mac computer

1. Open your PNG file with Preview. It should be the default image viewer on your Mac — but you can also right click on the file, scroll down to Open With, and then select Preview.

2. Once the image is open, click on File from the top toolbar, scroll down, and click on Export… to bring up a pop-up window where you can change the file type.

Click on Export under File. Kyle Wilson/Insider

3. Click on the Format drop-down — it should still be PNG — and you will get a list of all the formats you can change the file to.Select JPEG and click Save.

Switch the file type to JPEG. Ryan Ariano/Insider

Quick tip: Unless you change the name, it may be hard to tell the JPEG from the PNG file. In that case, right click on the file and click Info.That will give you a rundown on your image file, including whether it is the JPEG or PNG.



You can see your file type and other information here. Ryan Ariano/Insider