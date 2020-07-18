How to convert a PDF into a PowerPoint slideshow using Adobe Acrobat

Chrissy Montelli
Morsa Images/Getty ImagesWith Adobe Acrobat, you can convert PDF files into PowerPoint.

PDF files are typically unable to be edited, which makes them great for retaining formatting, but not so great when it comes to editing or file conversion.

But with Adobe Acrobat, you can view and edit PDF files as well as convert them to other file formats, including Microsoft PowerPoint.

Here’s how to convert a PDF file into a PowerPoint slide presentation.

How to convert a PDF into a PowerPoint presentation using Adobe Acrobat

Keep in mind that you will need to have the paid version of Adobe Acrobat in order to convert a PDF into a PowerPoint. If you only have Adobe Reader, converting a PDF to a PowerPoint won’t be possible unless you upgrade to the full version of Acrobat.

1. Open the PDF that you want to convert. Make sure you are using Adobe Acrobat to open the PDF.

2. On the right side of the screen, click on “Export PDF.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick ‘Export PDF’ on the right side of the Adobe screen.

3. From the menu, click on “Microsoft PowerPoint,” then click “Export.”

How to convert PDF to PowerPoint 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderExport the PDF to Microsoft PowerPoint.

4. In the pop-up window, select a location to save the new PowerPoint and type in a name for the file. Click “Save” when you are finished.

How to convert PDF to PowerPoint 3Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSave the PowerPoint to your preferred location.

5. The conversion process may take a few minutes, depending on how large your PDF is. Once it has finished converting, you will be able to open the new PowerPoint presentation.

How to convert PDF to PowerPoint 4Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYou can now open the converted file in PowerPoint.
