How to convert Pages to PDF on a Mac computer using the default exporting method

While Apple makes its applications with an emphasis on working seamlessly with other Mac applications and across Apple devices, it limits the applications’ usage outside the Apple world.

When sharing a document from Apple’s default word processor Pages with a PC, for example, you can always convert the document into a PDF to keep its original formatting. Here’s how to do it.

How to convert Pages to PDF on a Mac

1. Open the Pages document you want to convert.

2. Click on File from the menu bar.

3. Scroll down and click on “Export to.” This will bring up the export dropdown menu.

4. In the “Export to” dropdown menu, scroll to and click on PDF.

How to convert Pages to PDF on Mac 1Ryan Ariano/Business InsiderYou can convert Pages to PDF using the exporting method.

5. Next you will get the PDF menu, asking about image quality.

6. Note that the better the image quality, the larger the file. One of the benefits of saving a multimedia file as a PDF, however, is that it already considerably shrinks the file size.

How to convert Pages to PDF on MAc 2Ryan Ariano/Business InsiderYou can adjust the quality of the image according to your own preferences.

7. Click Next.

8. This will bring the “Save” pop-up to change the name of the PDF, though you can also leave it the same. A PDF copy will be saved on your desktop once you confirm this.

