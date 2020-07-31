How to convert an Apple Keynote presentation to a Microsoft PowerPoint file

Abigail Abesamis
Cavan Images/Getty ImagesThe Keynote app is Apple’s equivalent to Microsoft PowerPoint.

Mac users have access to several applications with similar functions to corresponding Microsoft programs. These include Pages (a word processor similar to Microsoft Word), Numbers (a spreadsheet application similar to Microsoft Excel), and Keynote (a presentation application similar to PowerPoint).

When sharing documents with non-Apple users and in general, converting your files to the more universal Microsoft applications helps to ensure that the recipient can open the file you send.

Converting your Keynote files to the corresponding Microsoft PowerPoint format takes just a few clicks. It saves Windows users the trouble of using a third-party app to open their Apple file.

After you’ve converted the Keynote file to a PowerPoint file, you can check that your presentation saved correctly when you attach it to an email. The file type at the end of your upload name should read “.pptx.” It will read “.key” if it’s still a Keynote file.

Here’s how to convert a Keynote presentation to PowerPoint.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

Microsoft Office (From $US149.99 at Best Buy)


Apple Macbook Pro (From $US1,299.00 at Apple)

How to convert Keynote to PowerPoint

1. Launch Keynote and open your presentation.

2. To convert to PowerPoint, click File in the app’s top menu bar.

3. Select Export To then PowerPoint.

Keynote to Powerpoint 1Abigail Abesamis/Business InsiderYou can export your Keynote file into a PDF or Images.

4. Click Next.

Keynote to PowerPoint 2Abigail Abesamis/Business InsiderYou can password protect your Keynote presentation on this screen.

5. Edit the name of your file in the Save As section, if needed.

Keynote to Powerpoint 3Abigail Abesamis/Business InsiderYou can decide your file name and where to save it in this window.

6. Choose where to save your file in the Where section.

7. Click Export.

8. To confirm the file converted, right-click on the file and click Get Info.

Keynote to Powerpoint 4Abigail Abesamis/Business InsiderThis section contains all of your file properties.

9. In the General Section under Kind, it should read Microsoft PowerPoint Document.

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.