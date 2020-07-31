How to convert an Apple Keynote presentation to a Microsoft PowerPoint file

- When you convert Keynote files to PowerPoint, you can allow collaborators without Keynote to open presentations on non-Apple computers.
- Mac users can convert files from Apple’s presentation app Keynote to Microsoft Powerpoint through the exporting feature.
Mac users have access to several applications with similar functions to corresponding Microsoft programs. These include Pages (a word processor similar to Microsoft Word), Numbers (a spreadsheet application similar to Microsoft Excel), and Keynote (a presentation application similar to PowerPoint).
When sharing documents with non-Apple users and in general, converting your files to the more universal Microsoft applications helps to ensure that the recipient can open the file you send.
Converting your Keynote files to the corresponding Microsoft PowerPoint format takes just a few clicks. It saves Windows users the trouble of using a third-party app to open their Apple file.
After you’ve converted the Keynote file to a PowerPoint file, you can check that your presentation saved correctly when you attach it to an email. The file type at the end of your upload name should read “.pptx.” It will read “.key” if it’s still a Keynote file.
Here’s how to convert a Keynote presentation to PowerPoint.
How to convert Keynote to PowerPoint
1. Launch Keynote and open your presentation.
2. To convert to PowerPoint, click File in the app’s top menu bar.
3. Select Export To then PowerPoint.
4. Click Next.
5. Edit the name of your file in the Save As section, if needed.
6. Choose where to save your file in the Where section.
7. Click Export.
8. To confirm the file converted, right-click on the file and click Get Info.
9. In the General Section under Kind, it should read Microsoft PowerPoint Document.
