How to convert a JPG file to a PDF on a Windows 10 computer using the default Photos app

JKstock/Shutterstock.com To convert a JPG to a PDF in Windows 10, use your Photos program.

You can convert a JPG file into a PDF in Windows 10 by changing some of the settings in your Print menu.

Although most programs can use either a JPG or PDF, some apps and websites can only take PDFs.

A JPG is an image format, while a PDF is a more print-friendly document format.

Many websites only accept certain file types when you try to upload something. This is pretty common for resumes, cover letters, and writing samples.

Screenshots you take on your Windows 10computer, whether with the Snipping Tool or otherwise, are likely to be saved as a JPG or PNG filetype.

Because PDFs aren’t an image format, the way you need to convert is a bit strange, which means it’s not so obvious how you’re supposed to do it.

Fortunately, it’s still completely doable with just a few clicks.

How to convert JPGs to PDFs in Windows 10



1. Open the JPG by double-clicking on it. By default, this should open it in the Photos app. If for some reason you’ve changed the default program, right-click the file, roll over “Open with,” and select “Photos” from the list.

Ross James/Business Insider/Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany You can find the Print button in the top-right.

2. Once it’s loaded, press Ctrl + P to print, or use the print icon at the top-right of the Photos app.

3. In the menu that appears, you’ll be able to choose where you want to print your picture to. Select “Microsoft print to PDF” as your printer.

Ross James/Business Insider/Reuters/Mohamed Abd El Ghany Select “Microsoft Print to PDF” from the print menu.

4. When you press “Print,” you’ll be asked where you want to save the new PDF file to. Pick a folder and hit Enter on your keyboard.

Your JPG should now be saved as a PDF, and can be opened in any PDF reading software available. If you’re unsure of how to view it, know that most browsers support PDF files natively – just right-click the file, roll over “Open with,” and select your browser of choice.

