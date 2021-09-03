How to convert a JPG file to a PDF file on a Mac or Windows 10 computer

You can quickly convert a JPG to a PDF on both a Mac and PC. sarote pruksachat/Getty Images

To convert a JPG to PDF, you’ll need to change the file format on your computer’s default photo-viewing app.

For Windows users, this process is done in the built-in Photos app, and for macOS users it can be done in Preview.

These photo-viewing apps can also be used to convert JPGs into other file formats like PNG or TIFF.

Visit Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

If you have a JPG file and need to convert it to a more printer-friendly PDF file, you’ve come to the right place. It’s a straight-forward process that can be done on your computer’s photo-viewing app, and there’s no need to use a third-party app or website. Here’s how to do it on a Windows or Mac computer.

How to convert JPG to PDF on Windows 10

1. Double-click on the image you want to convert to a PDF. The image should open in Photos, the default photo-viewing app for Windows 10. If it doesn’t (likely because you’ve changed the default app) open the Photos app and select the photo you want to convert by clicking on the file name.

Quick tip: To convert more than one JPG at a time, open the Photos app, and, in the Collection tab, click the Select button in the top-right corner before clicking to select multiple files. When selected, a check mark will appear in the top-right corner of the photos.



2. Click the printer icon at the top-right of the Photos menu bar or use the keyboard shortcut Control + P.

3. In the Print pop-up window, click on the arrow pointing down under Printer to open a drop-down menu. Select Microsoft Print to PDF, then click Print.

4. In the File Explorer pop-up, make sure PDF is selected as the Save as type. Rename the file or keep the name as-is, choose a destination for the file, then click Save.

Quick tip: You can also convert your JPG to a number of other file types, including PNG, HEIC, TIF, and more.



How to convert JPG to PDF on Mac

1. Double-click on the image you want to convert to a PDF. The image should open in Preview, the default photo-viewing app for Mac computers. If it doesn’t (likely because you’ve changed the default app) open the Preview app and select the photo you want to convert by clicking on the file name.

2. In the Preview menu, click File, then select Export as PDF…

Quick tip: You can also convert JPG files to HEIC, JPEG-2000, OpenEXR, PNG, or TIFF in Preview.



To convert a JPG to another type of file, click ‘Export.’ Abigail Abesamis Demarest

3. In the pop-up menu, change the file name (if desired), choose a destination for the file, then click Save.

Keep the file name as-is or rename it. Abigail Abesamis Demarest

How to convert HEIC files to JPG on a Mac computer, so you can upload photos to websites in a supported formatHow to resize an image on a Windows 10 computer and adjust your photos to the perfect size for any situationHow to crop a PDF on your Windows computer without using a paid serviceHow to reverse image search on Google to find information related to a specific photo