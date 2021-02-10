How to convert an Excel spreadsheet to a Google Sheets document

Westend61/Getty Images It’s easy to convert Excel spreadsheets into Google Sheets.

To convert an Excel file to a Google Sheets spreadsheet, you need to upload the Excel file to Google Drive.

Once you’ve uploaded the Excel file to Google Drive, you can save it as a Sheets file.

You can adjust your settings in Drive so that Excel files are automatically converted to Sheets files.

Microsoft Excel is the leading program for creating spreadsheets, and has been for years. But as time goes on, Google’s free Excel counterpart, Google Sheets, is becoming more and more popular.

If you’re looking to move a spreadsheet you started in Excel to Google Sheets, don’t worry â€” it’s an easy process. Here’s what you need to know.

How to convert an Excel spreadsheet to Google Sheets



In order to convert an Excel spreadsheet to a Google Sheets document, you’ll first need to upload the Excel file to Google Drive.

1. With Google Drive open and logged into your account, click “New,” then click “File upload” in the drop-down menu that appears.

Chrissy Montelli/Insider After clicking the ‘New’ button, select ‘File upload’ in the dropdown.

2. Locate the Excel file you wish to convert on your computer and click on it. When you’ve done so, click “Open.” Wait for the file to upload.

3. Once it’s done, right-click on the file you’ve just uploaded, then hover your cursor over “Open with.” In the sub-menu that appears, click “Google Sheets.”

Chrissy Montelli/Insider You’ll need to manually open your Excel file in Google Sheets before you can fully convert it.

4. Once your Excel spreadsheet has been opened in Google Sheets, click “File,” then “Save as Google Sheets.”

Chrissy Montelli/Insider Save your file as a Google Sheet to complete the conversion process.

5. If done correctly, the Google Sheets version of your file will appear separately from the Excel document you uploaded.

Chrissy Montelli/Insider When saving your file in a new format, it will appear separately from the original file.

You can also adjust your settings in Drive so that any time you upload an Excel file, it will be automatically converted to a Sheets file.

How to set Google Drive to automatically convert Excel spreadsheets

Open Google Drive and log into your account, then click the gear icon in the top-right corner and select “Settings.” In the window that opens, check the box next to “Convert uploaded files to Google Docs editor format.” Click “Done” in the top-right corner.

