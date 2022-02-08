How to contact eBay customer service online or by phone

eBay’s website has a dedicated ‘Help & Contact’ page. Ki Price/Getty

The best way to contact eBay’s customer service team is through their online help center.

If you’ve been the victim of an eBay scam, you can call their fraud assistance team at 1-866-961-9253.

eBay’s website also has dozens of articles that offer solutions to common issues you might face on the site.

If you’re running an e-commerce website, you need a customer service team. And if you’re running an online shopping juggernaut like eBay, you need a big customer service team.

Luckily, that’s what eBay has. There are a variety of ways to contact eBay’s customer service team, along with a library of articles that can probably help with whatever issue you’re having. And if you’ve been the victim of an eBay scam, there’s even a dedicated phone number you can call for assistance.

Here’s how to contact eBay online or over the phone.

How to contact eBay customer service through the Help portal

The best way to contact eBay — and the method that the company prefers — is online, through their Help & Contact page. You can find this page by clicking the link to it at the top or bottom of almost any eBay page. In the eBay app, you can also tap My eBay at the bottom of the screen, then select Help in the menu that appears.

Once on this page, you’ll see a host of different sections, links, and questions. You can click any of these to open helpful articles that eBay’s written on how to solve most basic issues. Alternatively, under Need help with your recent orders, you can click an item that you’ve bought or sold recently to see every possible customer service option related to it.

If none of these options help, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click Contact us. You’ll be given a list of categories — pick whichever one matches your issue.

After you pick a category, it’ll suggest some support articles that might match the issue. But if they don’t help, click Chat with our automated assistant on the left side of the page.

This will open a chat window where you can talk to an AI about your issue, and it’ll offer you help articles that match what you tell it.

If you keep telling it that you need more help, however, it might offer you the Contact an agent option. When it does, click this option and give it your phone number. A real eBay customer service agent will take your request and call you, usually within half-an-hour.

Unfortunately, this is the only way to talk to someone over the phone about your eBay issues.

If you just want to chat with an eBay representative and don’t mind waiting some time, check out the Ask eBay Twitter account. Directly message them with your basic account details (name, email, phone number) and they might be able to fix your issues.

You can also check out the eBay Community forum, where regular users chat and troubleshoot problems they run into. The posters here generally don’t work for eBay, but there are thousands of different threads and comments, so there’s a good chance that someone else has experienced and solved the same issue as you before.

How to call eBay’s customer service team about fraud

eBay doesn’t run a general customer support number anymore. But they do still run a hotline for eBay members who have been victims of fraud.

If you’ve dealt with a fraudster on eBay, call the hotline at 1-866-961-9253. They’ll help you report the scammer and keep your account safe.