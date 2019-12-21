How to connect your Xbox One controller to a PC in 3 different ways

Shutterstock You can connect your Xbox One controller to your PC in a few ways.

PC gaming is one of the more multidimensional consoles when it comes to offering gamers multiple ways to enjoy their gaming experience. PC gamers can also enjoy a large pool of digital games available from the digital distribution platform Steam, making PC gaming exceptionally diverse.

In addition to using a default PC controller, mouse, and keyboard, gamers can also use a slew of various controllers, including Microsoft’s Xbox One Wireless controller. There are currently three ways you can pair your Xbox One controller to your Windows 10 PC: either with a USB, an Xbox One wireless adaptor, or Bluetooth.

How to connect your Xbox One controller to a PC via USB



1. Grab your Xbox One wireless controller and connect a micro-USB charging cable into the top of the device.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider An Xbox One controller with a USB cable.

2. Take the other end of the USB charging cable and plug it into your Windows 10 PC or laptop.

You can connect up to eight Xbox Wireless Controllers simultaneously with USB charging cables. If you have Xbox Chat Headsets attached, you can only connect up to four controllers at a time. You can only connect two controllers at a time if the controllers use Stereo Headsets.

How to connect your Xbox One controller to a PC via Bluetooth



1. Power on your Xbox One wireless controller.

2. Press and hold the Bind button on your controller for three seconds and wait until the controller’s backlight begins to rapidly flicker.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider The Bind button is the small button located next to the USB output.

3. Power up your PC, then head to “Settings,” then click “Devices” then “Bluetooth & other devices.”

4. Enable Bluetooth.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider We strongly recommend that you check the box that says ‘Show notifications to connect using Swift Pair’ if your computer has built-in Bluetooth.

5. Select “Everything Else.” After that’s clicked, your computer will begin searching for nearby Bluetooth devices currently on.

Taylor Lyles/Business Insider Remember, that Bluetooth requires a PC running the Windows 10 update, otherwise you won’t be able to pair your Xbox One wireless controller via Bluetooth.

6. Select “Xbox Wireless Controller” or “Xbox Elite Wireless Controller” if you are using an Elite controller.

How to connect your Xbox One controller to a PC via Xbox Wireless Adaptor



1. Boot up your Windows 10 PC.

2. Plug the Xbox Wireless Adaptor for Windows into your computer.

3. Turn on your controller by pressing the Xbox button on the top centre of your Xbox One wireless controller. When you turn on the controller, the Xbox button will start flashing. If it doesn’t, press the Bind button located on the top of your controller, between the bumper buttons.

4. Press and hold the Bind button on the Xbox Wireless Adaptor. A small light will flash for several seconds.

5. Once your controller’s backlight flashes rapidly, press and hold the Bind button on the top of the controller. You will know if the controller is searching for the Adaptor once the controller flashes more rapidly.

