How to connect an Xbox One controller to your iPad in 3 steps with Bluetooth pairing

Steven John
ShutterstockIt’s easy to connect an Xbox One controller to your iPad with Bluetooth.

An iPad is ideal for many activities – it’s a great medium for sketching, viewing photos or videos, and managing calendars, email, and more.

But when it comes to gaming, tapping on that glass screen isn’t at all the same as the responsive and tactile experience you get with a great controller.

If you want to take your iPad gaming up a notch, you can pair it with a Bluetooth wireless Xbox One controller.

Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

iPad (From $US329.99 at Best Buy)

Xbox One controller (From $US59.99 at Best Buy)

Xbox One S (From $US249.99 at Best Buy)

How to connect an Xbox One controller to your iPad

1. Put the controller in pairing mode by holding the Xbox button and the pair button until the Xbox button begins to flash, indicating pairing mode.

Xbox one controllerBusiness InsiderHold down the Xbox and pairing buttons.

2. Launch the iPad’s Settings app, then navigate to the Bluetooth tab.

Steven John/Business InsiderMake sure your Xbox One console is not automatically connecting with the controller you are trying to pair by switching it off or moving farther away from it.

3. The controller should soon appear under the Other Devices section. Once it does, simply tap it to pair with your iPad.

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.